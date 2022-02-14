SC 5-year-old accidentally shoots self in head, police say

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WNCN) – A 5-year-old is in critical condition after police in South Carolina said he shot himself in the head on Sunday.

Just after 4 p.m., Beaufort police responded to a 911 call from Spanish Trace Apartments on Southside Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they learned an SUV carrying a shooting victim left the complex headed to the hospital.

Police said officers were able to locate the SUV as it sped to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with its hazard lights activated.

Officers followed the vehicle to the emergency room entrance where they spoke with a 23-year-old passenger.

Beaufort police said the 23-year-old reported the child got a hold of a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself in the head.

The child was transported to the Medical University of Charleston by air ambulance where he is in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.