SC beach littered in forgotten hotel towels

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Clumps of hotel towels dot the shores of Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, cluttering the surf and creating hazards for wildlife.

The Island Packet reports wildlife activists say the towels invade the shores each year, but this season’s piles gained so much attention that town officials intervened. The newspaper says that photos of the piles posted online prompted the town to announce that it has contacted officials from every major beachfront resort about the problem.

Assistant town manager Josh Gruber says towels aren’t a “traditional” type of litter, but they still shouldn’t be there. Dale Mathe is part of an organization that cleans the beach. She says beachgoers often forget towels on rented beach chairs. She says she donated over 400 forgotten towels to an animal shelter last season.

