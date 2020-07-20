SC beach visitors frustrated over $150 parking tickets

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Local beaches are beginning to restrict parking as a way to slow COVID-19 growth. Starting Friday at noon, Folly Beach started issuing $150 parking tickets as a part of their Emergency Ordinance.

After spending nearly all day on the beach, Catherine Friga and her husband returned to their car to find a bright yellow parking ticket on the windshield. The couple lives in the Lowcountry part-time and has been going to Folly Beach for years.

“Well, this is where we park every time we go to Folly Beach. So we were totally shocked and surprised to get the ticket,” says Friga.

They arrived at the beach around 10 a.m. — two hours before the ordinance went into effect. At that time, Friga didn’t see any signage about parking restrictions.

“There’s a sign up now, but they were not there at 10:00 or clearly we wouldn’t have parked there,” she says. “It was a great day, but I don’t think we would spend $150 to do it.”

Many frustrated beachgoers were also unaware of the change. That said, Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says the city gave ample amount of time to let visitors and residents know about the change.

“It was advertised on our website, I know it’s been on social media and all over the news, yesterday and today, newspaper, I don’t know if they live in a shell or didn’t see the news or social media, I’m sorry,” says Goodwin.

As the ordinance stands, free, non-resident parking on the island is available on Arctic Avenue and after 6 p.m. in the commercial district. Those who violate the ordinance will receive a $150 ticket and/or will be towed.

These parking restrictions are included in Folly Beach’s Emergency Ordinance in effect until September 14th, 2020. The Isle of Palms is also operating under an Emergency Ordinance.

