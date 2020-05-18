SC close-contact businesses can open with guidelines

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Close-contact services along with recreational and athletic facilities may resume business in a limited capacity starting Monday.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced he would be lifting the restrictions on close-contact services and recreational and athletic activities last Monday.

This includes barbershops, hair salons, nail sons, spas, tattoo services, tanning, massage, gyms, fitness and exercise centers, commercial gyms, and public or commercial pools as well as many other businesses.

Commercial gyms will include group exercise facilities such as yoga studios, barre classes, and others.

“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” said McMaster. “We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”

The governor’s announcement comes following nearly three weeks of accelerateSC meetings, in part, for the purpose of developing guidelines for operations that each of these businesses are expected to follow, if and when they choose to open.

Most of the guidelines include the following:

Guidance on social distancing within businesses, including recommended capacity requirements.

Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

Additional guidance on health checks for employees.

Additional guidance on training for employees.

McMaster said the first group of state employees will begin returning to offices once ther is ample PPE on site, no later than June 1. They can start as soon as equipment is there, McMaster said.

Horry County Government will also reopen administrative, public safety and libraries on Monday, according to the county government’s Facebook page. County parks and recreation centers, the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul Living History Farm will remain closed.

The following guidelines will remain in place, including a mask requirment:

Everyone in high-traffic public areas will be required to wear masks while inside facilities. This includes lobbies, waiting areas, customer service counters, etc. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own mask and wear it prior to entering the facilities.

Occupancy limits will be set in public areas of offices and lobbies.- Physical distancing guidelines will be in place.

Services made available online will continue and the public is encouraged to use online services when possible.

Additional hand sanitizing stations will be stationed in public areas.

Enhanced cleaning operations will continue.