SC coastal crews push sand and water off streets

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews in Garden City are working to push sand and water off the streets early Tuesday.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews are conducting cleanup operations, and they ask people to watch out for crews along the road.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Health officials link COVID-19 outbreak in Chatham County to 2 funerals
- Judge hears case in lawsuit against Gov. Cooper over COVID-19 executive orders
- Cary man dies after being hit by ‘multiple unidentified vehicles’ while walking along Durham Freeway
- With early-voting states in mind, Trump campaign resets
- Oak Island visitors ordered to leave after devastation, fires, flooding from Isaias