KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support.

The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers.

Public records show Staggers is now paid more than $92,000.

She didn’t return messages seeking comment and she referred a reporter from the Kingstree News to Williamsburg County Attorney Billy Jenkinson, who is still probing whether laws were broken.

Councilman Eddie Woods said that “Maybe legally it’s not wrong, but morally it certainly is.”