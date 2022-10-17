CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina.

No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said.

The Calabash Fire Department, along with firefighters from Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach and Horry County Fire Rescue, battled the flames.

“We used our new aerial truck for the first time on a structure fire when conditions became too unstable for our firefighters who were making an interior attack,” the Calabash Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “Fortunately there were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.”

The Calabash auxiliary PIRT team, the Brunswick County EMS and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

