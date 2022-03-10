SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An 82-year-old man who was shot by Spartanburg County deputies in February is facing multiple charges.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Franklin Leon Moss, 82, was charged with:

attempted murder

pointing and presenting a firearm

third degree domestic violence

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Spring Valley Lane for a domestic disturbance on February 27.

Warrants state that Moss grabbed a victim and struck her with a metal walker. Moss also fired a gun in the direction of a person and threatened to kill them, according to warrants.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they encountered Moss holding a gun. Moss then pointed the gun at deputies who fired several times, hitting Moss.

“The man came out of the door, stood at the door pointed a gun at our deputies and we returned fire and shot at that point,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright following the shooting. “We got a couple of rounds off and thank god none of our deputies were harmed. The guy that was harmed during the shooting was not harmed bad. I am thankful nobody died.”

Moss was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Wednesday. Moss is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday.