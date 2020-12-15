SC man accused of setting wife on fire, causing severe burns, gets 5 years in plea deal

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence man accused of pouring gasoline on his wife and then lighting her on fire was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Charles Durell Nethercutt, 32, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature last week. His charges of attempted murder and first-degree arson were dismissed upon his plea, according to Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Nethercutt pleaded with no recommendation or negotiation and was given five years of active time. The charge carries up to a 20-year sentence.

The victim, Amanda Brillhart, addressed the court and said jail would not help to rehabilitate him. Deputies say Nethercutt tried to kill her when he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire on Sept. 19.

Deputies found the victim being treated for severe burns to her arms, torso, legs and feet when they arrived at her home. At the time, the victim was conscious and alert and was able to tell investigators that Nethercutt accused her of cheating on him before he doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire.

The victim was taken to an out-of-state burn center to be treated for her injuries, according to warrants. She had at least 19 surgeries, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s victim’s advocate.

After a months-long search, Nethercutt was arrested in Yonkers, New York, and extradited to Florence in November 2017. He is a former Marine who was deployed to Afghanistan three times, according to his attorney.

“He was exploded in a Humvee while serving our country, after that tour in the United States Marine Corp he went into the South Carolina National Guard where he served as a sniper and different other duties. He has no criminal record, that’s what I’ve been told by family,” his attorney said at his bond hearing three years ago. “This was an accident, he and his mother are the ones that called police, called 9-1-1 and he took his wife’s clothes off and began rendering burn aid to her while at the house before police got there.”