SC man accused of shooting teen after crash is granted bond

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of shooting a teen after a car crash faced a judge today.

Randy Carl Berkley, 54, of Little River, is charged with attempted murder after a teenager was found with a gunshot wound near the area of Highway 9 and Cupola Drive in Longs on Tuesday. Berkley was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and reckless driving.

According to a police report, Berkley and the teen were involved in a crash and Berkley shot the teen when the victim got out of the car to talk about the crash.

Randy Carl Berkley: Charged with Attempted Murder

The victim is 17 years of age. The victim’s family tells News13 he was in surgery this morning and is fighting to survive.

Today, a judge granted Berkley bond on the several counts he’s facing:

$35,000 Attempted Murder

$5,000 Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

$440 Reckless Driving

$76 Driving Dangerous Speeds

$260 Striking Fixtures

If Berkley is able to make bond he’ll be required to wear an electronic monitor and can’t have contact with the victim or his family.

