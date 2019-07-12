SC man accused of trying to run deputy’s vehicle off road during chase

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Conway, South Carolina man is accused of running through a checkpoint and hitting a deputy’s vehicle during the ensuing chase early Thursday morning.

Donald Alan Bonini, 50, has been charged with:

Driving while impaired

Reckless driving

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a checking station had been set up on Hwy. 701 about a half-mile south of Sellerstown Road.

Bonini slowed down as he approached the checkpoint but then suddenly accelerated, nearly hitting the deputy standing in the roadway.

The deputy then got into his vehicle and a chase ensued, reaching more than 90 mph.

Tatum said that roof tacks were discarded onto the highway from the suspect’s vehicle during the deputy’s pursuit.

When the deputy attempted to get the vehicle to stop, Bonini is accused of hitting the deputy’s car while trying to run him off the road.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now