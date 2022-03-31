ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for a series of armed robberies involving pharmacies in North Carolina.

U.S. Attorney Dena King says Christopher Michaud of Chesterfield, South Carolina, was sentenced on Wednesday and was also given three years of supervised release for his robbery and firearms offenses.

Court documents and testimony at the sentencing hearing showed that between January and April 2020, Michaud robbed three pharmacies in the city of Monroe and illegally obtained large amounts of prescription opioids and other controlled substances.

In two of the robberies, Michaud used a firearm.

Michaud pleaded guilty last June and is awaiting transfer to federal prison.