RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A South Carolina man who used a sawed-off shotgun to shoot at other vehicles on Interstate-95 in North Carolina was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In September 2020, Franklin Joseph Dangerfield was traveling on I-95 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he started firing at other cars in Robeson County.

Court documents say Dangerfield shot at three cars while traveling through Robeson County but no one was injured. As he traveled through Nash County, Dangerfield shot at another 10 cars.

One of those bullets hit an elderly woman in her shoulder. Another victim was hurt by glass that hut their eyes, face, back and feet.

Dangerfield was charged with possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, transporting an unregistered firearm across state lines, and transporting a prohibited weapon without a license. He pled guilty to all three charges.

“This defendant created terror on a major interstate by his reckless and criminal behavior of shooting at innocent people simply driving their car,” commented U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “I am grateful for the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies in bringing this crime spree to an end. We will vigorously prosecute those who use gun violence to inflict trauma and fear in our community.”

Deputies pursued Dangerfield on the interstate.

Court documents said his speeds exceeded 110 miles per hour and drove in the middle of both lanes, forcing multiple vehicles off the road.

The chase ended after 37 miles when Dangerfield hit an embankment before striking a guardrail and flipping over. Dangerfield was unresponsive and taken to the hospital. Later bloodwork confirmed Dangerfield’s blood alcohol content was 0.265.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh prosecuted the case.