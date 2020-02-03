SC mother accused of leaving 6 children at home alone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rock Hill mother is accused of leaving her six children, who range from 1 year to 8 years old, alone on Super Bowl Sunday.

The mother was found a short time later at a nearby bar.

Police say they were called to a home on Whitner Street to do a welfare check around 8 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 1-year-old, 3-year-old, 4-year-old, two 7-year-olds, and an 8-year-old, alone in the home.

The children’s mother, identified as 30-year-old Martika Adams, was found at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road. Police say Adams didn’t plan to return home until Monday morning.

Adams was arrested and charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child and possession of marijuana.

The children are being cared for by a family member and DSS has been notified.

More headlines from CBS17.com: