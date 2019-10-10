SC mother charged with sex crime against 3-year-old daughter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) – A mother in South Carolina faces felony charges for a disturbing accusation of criminal sexual conduct hurting her toddler.

Quindra Francher Pearson Flournoy, 32, of Dalzell, was arrested Wednesday by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant for Flournoy’s arrest claims she “caused significant internal injury” to her 3-year-old daughter’s private parts. That happened Sept. 25, according to the warrant.

The child needed surgery, deputies said.

Flournoy had that child and another in her custody taken away following her arrest.

She faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and unlawful neglect of a child.

A judge denied her bond.

