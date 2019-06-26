SC police K-9 fatally struck by vehicle

CONWAY, S.C. (WNCN) – Police in South Carolina are mourning the loss of a K-9 after she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Horry County Police Department said K-9 “Emma” was killed Tuesday night.

Emma and her handler, Sgt. Craig Hutchinson, had just returned home when she ran into a nearby road where she was fatally struck.

“K9 EMMA — GONE, BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN 💙,” the Department posted to Facebook.

Emma served with Horry County police since 2018 and was a part of the Special Operations Division, the Department said.

She was trained to detect explosives.

“A loss like this affects us all. K9s serve beside our officers every day—they are as much a part of this department and community as anyone else. Emma will be missed and remembered just as the K9s who passed before her are,” Horry County Police Chief Hill said.

Hutchinson and Emma also worked school visits and special events.

Other headlines from around the South:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now