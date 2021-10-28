SC rape suspect arrested after brutally attacking motel employee, police say

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Hardeeville’s police chief says a man accused of brutally sexually assaulting a motel employee is now behind bars.

Derrick Roseberry of Beaufort County was arrested Wednesday morning and now faces multiple charges.

According to Chief Sam Woodward, the 39-year-old forced the victim into a room at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites where he raped her.

“This lady went through a tremendous, brutal attack for a long period of time yesterday, and I just want the public to know he is no longer on the streets of Jasper County, South Carolina,” he said.

Officers responded to the motel around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday and began searching for the suspect. Police found Roseberry at exit 8 in Hardeeville around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“I want everybody to look at this guy,” the chief said, holding up a photo of Roseberry. “This guy is a brutal person who raped a young lady that was doing her job at the motel.”

“This guy needs to stay in jail,” Woodward added. “I will be talking to our local judge to make sure and try to keep him in jail.”

Roseberry now faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree burglary and kidnapping.

“It’s just one of those things that we just cannot understand why somebody would do what they do,” Woodward said. “He is in jail, and thank God for that.”