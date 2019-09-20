SC soldier in coma after suffering serious injuries in Italy

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina soldier stationed in Italy is in a medically induced.

Gaffney native William Proctor was run over by an Army fuel truck where he is stationed.

Proctor’s mother said it crushed her son’s pelvis, spleen and bladder. He also has two broken arms and chest injuries.

Proctor was put in a medically-induced coma while doctors in Germany operate.

The Gaffney community raised money to help his mother travel to Germany to be with her son.

