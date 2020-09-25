SC teen’s death ruled homicide, coroner says

by: Kaitlyn Luna

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The death of a Darlington teenager is being ruled as a homicide, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The incident occurred around midnight Thursday night within Darlington City limits, Hardee said. The victim’s name is currently being withheld while the family is being notified.

Details are limited in this developing story.

