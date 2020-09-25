SC teen’s death ruled homicide, coroner says

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The death of a Darlington teenager is being ruled as a homicide, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
The incident occurred around midnight Thursday night within Darlington City limits, Hardee said. The victim’s name is currently being withheld while the family is being notified.
Details are limited in this developing story.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Fort Bragg spouses share addiction recovery stories as part of National Recovery Month
- Fort Bragg tests new IT network designed for combat teams
- Sheriff warns of imposter deputy demanding money in Orange County phone call scam
- Report: Trump to select Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court nominee
- NC Board of Elections releases new documents related to mail-in voting settlement, GOP resignations