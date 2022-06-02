UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing two charges after police said she placed a gun inside of a child’s mouth in Union.

According to the Union Police Department, the victim was staying with Larissa Ferguson Means, of Union, following the death of his mother in 2018.

The incident report said the child made a comment about wanting to be with his mother. In response, Means pulled a gun from underneath a pillow, put the gun to the back of his head and then placed the gun inside of his mouth.

The incident happened in June of 2021, according to arrest warrants.

Police charged Means with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

The Department of Social Services is involved in his case.