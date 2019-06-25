SC woman arrested after police find gun, coke, meth and $3K in her hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman was arrested at a Myrtle Beach hotel after police say they found her with a gun, cocaine, meth, and more than $3,000.

Jean Louise Snyder, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

Horry County Police Department’s narcotics, vice and street crimes units executed the search warrant at the Sea Gypsy Inn on North Ocean Boulevard on Thursday.

The following items were seized:

Crack cocaine – 2.8 grams

Cocaine – 1.5 grams

Methamphetamine – 4 grams

9mm handgun

$3,150 in US currency

Snyder remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a bond set at $13,500 as of Tuesday afternoon.

