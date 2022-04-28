HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate family is sharing an update about Kyleen Waltman, who was attacked by three dogs while walking down the road in Abbeville County last month.

Deputies said Waltman was attacked by the animals near a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away.

When emergency responders got there, they started treatment and Waltman was airlifted to the hospital where both of her arms were amputated. It’s now been more than a month since the attack.

On Wednesday, Waltman’s sister, Amy Wynne, updated the community through a GoFundMe fundraiser page.

She said Waltman’s most recent surgery went well. Wynne said doctors were also working to stop an infection that’s affecting Waltman’s left leg and said more bone had to be removed due to an infection on one of her shoulders. Wynne said now, Waltman won’t be able to wear regular prosthetics.

After the attack, the Abbeville County Sheriff’s office charged Justin Minor, the owner of the three dogs. He’s charged with three counts of owner of dangerous animal attacks, rabies control violation, and dangerous animals not permitted beyond premise sunless restrained.

During a bond hearing, he was given a $15,000 surety bond. Animal control also took possession of the dogs.

There’s a preliminary hearing for Minor scheduled for Thursday.