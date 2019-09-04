School closings: Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian is forecasted to begin impacting central North Carolina by Thursday morning. The following school systems and colleges have announced schedule changes ahead of the approaching storm.
Public school systems:
- Hoke County schools canceled all after-school activities for Wednesday, will be closed Thursday, and will operate on a three-hour delay Friday.
- Robeson County schools will dismiss early Wednesday and be closed to students and staff Thursday and Friday.
- Sampson County schools will be closed to students and staff Thursday.
- Wayne County schools are closed to students and staff Thursday and Friday.
Colleges and universities:
- Barton College will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. and resume its normal schedule at 10 a.m. Saturday.
- Fayetteville State University will be closed from 5 p.m. Wednesday until Monday.
- North Carolina Wesleyan College’s main Rocky Mount campus will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and reopen Friday at noon.
- University of Mount Olive classes are canceled Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
