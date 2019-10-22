School district bars students with lunch debts from field trips, prom

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WNCN) — A school district in New Jersey has changed its stance on unpaid lunch debts after a previous plan caused some controversy.

An old proposal by the Cherry Hill School District required students with a lunch debt greater than $10 to only be served tuna sandwiches, angering students and parents.

Now, the district is proposing that if a student falls $75 behind in paying for school lunches, they would be barred from attending school trips, prom or other functions, like school dances.

If the student is below $75 but no less than $25, parents would be required to come out to the school to discuss the outstanding balance.

The new measure can be waived by the school principal on a case-by-case basis and will become “personal and very individualized based on the needs and specific situation of individual children and families,” Superintendent Joseph Meloche said in a statement to People magazine.

“There are direct contacts, letters, and meetings that are held in accordance with the policy to provide assistance to families in arrears,” he said.

