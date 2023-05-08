The suspect was placed into custody after a chase in Scotland Neck. (Scotland Neck Police department)

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A Scotland Neck man was arrested Sunday evening after leading officers on an 80 mph chase, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department.

On Sunday at 7:15 p.m., Corporal Morris performed a traffic stop for a speeding violation and made contact with Jermaine Caine, of Scotland Neck.

Police said Corporal Morris noticed that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Caine. Officers said Caine drove off which resulted in a chase through the town in speeds of 75-80 mph.

Officers said Caine headed straight for Captain Parker’s vehicle at speeds over 70 mph. Sergeant Knight tried to use spikes to stop the vehicle, but police said the speed and location was unsafe.

For the safety of the community, officers were getting ready to end the chase. Police said Caine then hit a curb on 16th and Main streets at a high speed which caused the tire to rip off from the vehicle. He then ran on foot and was quickly caught.

Caine was charged with felony flee to elude, driving while impaired, exceed posted speed, careless and reckless driving, stop sign violations and open container of alcohol. He received a $3,000 bond.

No one was injured during the chase.