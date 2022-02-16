Sea Level expected to rise up to 12 inches by 2050, new report says

FILE – As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. According to a U.S. federal report released on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, seas lapping against America’s coastlines are rising ever faster and will be 10 to 12 inches higher by the year 2050 with major U.S. Eastern cities regularly hit with costly sunny day flooding. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Eight inches is how much the global sea level has risen over the last 140 years. But new projections from NOAA say that over the next 30 years, the sea level along the U.S. coastline will rise up to 12 more inches.

“NOAA and our predecessor organizations have measured and forecasted sea levels for two centuries, and what we’re reporting on today is historic,” says NOAA Administrator Dr. Richard Spinrad.

One foot of water in 30 years may not seem historic, but while this does not mean our coastal cities will be underwater in the next 30 years, it does mean minor flooding caused simply by a high tide won’t be minor anymore, and it’ll be more frequent.

“Another way to think about this is that a single flooding event, one that happens now every 4 to 5 years on average in coastal communities in the southeast United States will occur four to five times per year,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of the NOAA National Ocean Service.

In Central North Carolina, we’re far enough away from the coast that a simple foot of water won’t impact us, right? But it will, just not directly.

“Almost everything that we use, eat, and wear comes through the base of our supply chain which are our ports along our coasts,” LeBoeuf explained.

This sounds like all doom and gloom, but it’s not, at least not completely. This data will be used to help communities adapt to more water impacting the coast.

“This report is a wakeup call for the United States, but it’s a wakeup call that comes with a silver lining,” Spinrad explained. “It provides us with information needed to act now to best position ourselves for the future.”

If you want to see the full report, you can read it here.

If you want to know more about sea-level rise including natural causes, and how it’s measured, read it here.