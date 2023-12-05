BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s an unprecedented phenomenon.

A green sea turtle nest was found on Sunday, Dec. 3 at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It’s not only the latest in the year that sea turtle eggs have been found at the seashore, but the latest ever recorded in the state of North Carolina, the National Park Service announced. The previous late nesting record for both the seashore and state was on Halloween 2020.

The discovery came on the third straight day with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

“By looking at her crawl patterns, this Green sea turtle crawled erratically before deciding where to lay her eggs. We aren’t the only ones that have been enjoying this mild weather in December!”

The eggs were found at the bodypit, or “fluffy” sand pile, in the bottom right of the photo shared by the National Park Service, right next to the zig zagged tracks.