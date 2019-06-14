Search for missing woman spreads to multiple NC counties

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The search for a missing Union County woman has spread to multiple nearby counties, officials said Thursday.

Amanda Jo Maske, 41, of Marshville, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after family was unable to contact her. Maske reportedly left home early Wednesday morning and was driving to her job in Raeford.

Wednesday night, Maske’s vehicle – a white 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee – was found unoccupied at Scotty’s Bait and Tackle in eastern Anson County. Personal effects belonging to Maske were found inside.

Along with the belongings, officials said, evidence that led investigators back to the Pee Dee River area was also found inside the vehicle. What exactly that evidence was has not been made public.

“Today [Thursday], the search has intensified as agencies including the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, NC SBI, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Anson Rescue, Anson County Emergency Management, NC Emergency Management, Lee County Emergency Management, Lilesville Fire and Rescue and Cordova Fire and Rescue are working together to locate Maske,” a statement from the Union County Sheriff’s Office read.

Anyone with any information about the case or who believes they might have seen Maske or her white Jeep Grand Cherokee at any time on Thursday is urged to call the Union or Anson County Sheriff’s Offices.

