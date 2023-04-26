FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After more than 20 years, a glimmer of hope returned for those searching for Kent Jacobs. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week it received actionable information that led to a search warrant for a property at 5437 Jackson St. in Hope Mills.

Jacobs was reported missing on March 10, 2002. On the date of his disappearance, Jacobs was last seen on foot in and around the Colonial Heights neighborhood in Hope Mills.

The sheriff’s office said there were two sightings on Jackson Street, one of which was directly in front of 5437 Jackson St.

People who knew Jacobs said he was mentally challenged and frequented a house on Jackson Street. The house no longer exists on the vacant property that Cumberland County investigators were searching.





Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

On the third day of an extensive search, the sheriff’s office shared they did not find Jacobs’ remains.

The sheriff’s office said they used ground penetrating radar during the search. The non-destructive geophysical method uses radar pulses to image the subsurface.

Jacobs’ niece shared this a statement with CBS 17 on. It read:

“We are heartbroken and disappointed, but in light of this news we remain grateful that CCSO is still dedicated to pursuing actionable leads in Kent’s case as they arise. We also deeply appreciate those that keep Kent’s story alive in our community, and we continue to pray that one day we will find a resolution. We will never stop searching for Kent. “

While they did not find Jacobs, the sheriff’s office said they discovered endless support from the community.

“The search for Kent Jacobs continues. Kent Jacobs has not been forgotten, and this investigation remains active and ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office thanked Dr. Billy Oliver of the North Carolina State University Forensic Sciences Institute, John Deloatch of Geo-Solutions Limited, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Forest Service, Cumberland County Emergency Management, Cumberland County Solid Waste Management, Cumberland Septic Services Inc., Chick-fil-a, and Mission BBQ.

“No parent should have to worry about where their son or daughter is,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

They encouraged anyone who may have information on what happened to Jacobs to contact Senior Sergeant R. Westmoreland at (910)677-5596 or CrimeStoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically or downloading the ‘P3 Tips'”‘ app. Tippers can remain anonymous.