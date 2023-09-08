PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a suspension of alcohol sales at a Pittsboro deli after a search warrant ended in felony charges for a manager, four employees and three patrons, court documents say.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at Modern Life Deli and Drink, located at 46 Sanford Road in Pittsboro which found evidence of underage drinking and drugs from marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms to cocaine.

In mid-July, SAC Jack Cates contacted the ABC Commission Assistant Council regarding an ongoing undercover investigation involving illegal activities that occurred at Modern Life Deli and Drink, court documents say.

Following the search, criminal charges were given to manager Richard Perry, employees Thomas Beal, Kevin Perez, Juan Otero, and Braxton Edmunson, and patrons Jarrett Grala, Jared Tabor and a 16-year-old.

According to court documents many of the charges, which array from misdemeanors to felonies, include: allowing controlled substances criminal conduct to occur on licensed premises, aid and abet underage drinking, sell or deliver marijuana, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with others.

It is ordered that the businesses’ ABC permits be suspended immediately, court documents state. This is the first summary suspension issued this year by the NC ABC Commission.