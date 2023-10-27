RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office charged four people after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of drugs and weapons and the arrest of a suspect who fled another state.

During the investigation, detectives learned that illegal narcotics were being sold from a residence on the 400 block of Brewer Drive in Red Springs. Detectives say they also found out that a fugitive of justice was also being housed at the residence.

During the service of the search warrant, detectives located Kyle Ethan Flanagan in a barn on the property.

Detectives also located several drug paraphernalia items including digital scales, glass smoking pipes, and plastic baggies. According to detectives, 51 dosage units of Clonazepam, a Schedule IV narcotic, was located along with a .357 revolver.

Katie Marie Brooks, who has pending charges of trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance on a pretrial release, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for sell/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Locklear was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

April Locklear was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flanagan was charged with probation violation.

All suspects were transported to the Hoke County Detention Center. Brooks and Flanagan received no bond, Kenneth Locklear received a $15,000 secured bond and April Locklear received a $2,500 secured bond.