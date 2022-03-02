RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest following an altercation at a Raleigh nightclub that led to arson and attempted murder charges filed.

As a result of the continued investigation into the case, Wake County deputies have arrested and charged Joshua Daniel Payne with one count of first-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Wake investigators believe Payne and Courtney Alexis McClelland, who was arrested last week on the same charges, are responsible for setting a fire at the home of one of the victims on Sonnie Clay Lane in Zebulon, on Feb. 21.

The residence is the former home of a family member of both victims.

Wake Investigators and members of the technical operations division, with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, located Payne at a residence in Halifax County earlier this week and took him into custody without incident.

“I appreciate the hard work of our Criminal Investigations Division in solving this case,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be vigilant as it pertains to acts of crimes that affect innocent victims.”

Payne was booked into the Halifax County Detention Center with a bond set at $1 million, pending his transfer back to Wake County.