Second suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old Raleigh girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man has been arrested in the June 2 homicide of 17-year-old Jameisha Person.

Person was the victim in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Good Stone Drive in Raleigh.

Police arrested 26-year-old Joshua Jenkins of Raleigh. Jenkins has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

James Edward Evans, Jr., 47, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Police are currently searching for 46-year-old Aaron Orlando Forrest who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Forrest’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.