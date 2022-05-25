FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A second person has been charged in connection with a deadly Fayetteville shooting which occurred on May 7.

Police said Sierra Harper, 22, had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Micaiah Henderson-Palmer, 23, has been charged with felony accessory after the act. She was arrested earlier today by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

She is the second person charged after Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin, who was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Henderson-Palmer was arrested along the 600 block of Volunteer Drive without incident. She remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.