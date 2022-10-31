FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Soldiers who have recently returned to Fort Bragg after a nine-month deployment will be welcomed back by the top official at the Department of Defense.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will visit the military installation Tuesday. DOD said Austin would receive unit briefings, conduct troop engagements, and host a spouse roundtable during his trip.

As tensions grew around Ukraine in February, soldiers from the the XVIII Airborne Corps were deployed to Germany in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. More than 300 personnel were tasked with providing a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Those soldiers returned Friday.

Photo by Sgt. Daniel Ramos XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

“It’s an incredible honor to serve alongside the men and women of the XVIII Airborne Corps,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “Our Soldiers answered the nation’s call by supporting our European Allies and partners during a historic period. We thank them and their Families for their sacrifice and welcome them back home to the place that is the beacon of liberty.”

The U.S. also temporarily deployed about 20,000 additional forces and now has approximately 100,000 U.S. service members throughout Europe, the DOD said.

“This was a historic mission for America’s Contingency Corps”, said Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, senior enlisted advisor for the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “This was the first time the Corps has deployed to the European continent since World War II, and the commander and I are proud of every one of our Soldiers who rapidly deployed to reassure our Allies and partners, and showing the American people the Army’s standards of readiness and perseverance this organization embodies.”