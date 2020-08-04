Section of pier near Myrtle Beach destroyed during Isaias

CHERRY GROVE, S.C. (WBTW) – According to authorities, a section of Sea Cabin Pier was destroyed as Isaias moved along the South Carolina coast.

A portion of the middle section of the pier is missing after the storm passed through, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling.

Authorities say people should refrain from swimming or surfing in the area as large debris may be in the water.

Crews are working to make sure no debris remains in the water near the pier and that the area will be safe for swimming in the future.

