Security guards shoot man who brought gun to Raleigh night club, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Security guards at a Raleigh nightclub shot and killed a man who brought a gun to the business and threatened to shoot inside the club, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at approximately 3:25 a.m. Thursday at a strip mall in the 1600-block of N. Market Drive, just outside the Interstate-440 Beltline.

Once at the scene, police located a man who had been shot multiple times. The man, identified as Devon Maleek Bowser, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed Bowser was involved in a verbal altercation with employees of Club Amnesia but left soon after.

He returned with a handgun and threatened to shoot and security guard and inside the club, police said.

Bowser raised the gun at the guard and was shot by two security guards outside the club, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time but detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Police will consult with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office on any future developments.