Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A security threat has closed the All American Access Control Point at Fort Bragg.
Suspected contraband was found that posed a potential threat to the installation, Fort Bragg officials said.
Col. Larry Dewey, Fort Bragg’s director of emergency services, said a man in his early 20s approached the gate in a pickup truck.
The man could not produce proper identification and gave multiple names. The man is not a soldier and not related to a soldier.
A suspicious locked container was found in the pickup truck, Dewey said.
The contents of that package is under investigation.
“It could be a weapon, it could be ammunition. We’re not sure what’s in that container,” Dewey said.
K-9s were not brought out to search the package but an electronic device gave officials enough signal to warrant the closure.
The colonel called Fort Bragg’s response a “normal security precaution.”
The All American ACP will be closed until further notice.
The access point is located on the All-American Freeway before its intersection with Gruber Road on post.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
Other headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh cleans up after storm with winds up to 70 mph knocks down dozens of trees
- NC couple killed during marijuana deal, 2 charged
- Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
- Police: Woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
- Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery service in 15 states, including North Carolina