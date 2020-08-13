See wildlife like never before on the Greensboro Science Center’s Skywild adventure course

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center offers an escape into the trees in Skywild adventure course.

Guests can climb a tower to two different levels to try up to 60 obstacles all inspired by the animals in their aquarium and zoo.

The highest element takes you 45 feet in the air so you’ll get a great glimpse of some of those animals in the zoo below.

“You’re going to be able to get some views that the general public isn’t going to be able to see from the zoo path,” says Justin Murtoff, manager of Skywild.

But not everyone is ready to climb so high. That’s why they offer beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. In all three, safety remains the highest priority.

“We have what we call a continuous belay system so once you’re hooked in at the start tower behind me, you’re going to be hooked into the same cable the entire way through that course,” Murtoff said. “[There’s] no way to come off until you reach the ground.”

Skywild is open to anyone 8 years old and up, and you can play for two hours on as many courses as you’d like.

