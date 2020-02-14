Sen. Bernie Sanders to make campaign stop in Durham on Friday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Super Tuesday is still a couple of weeks away but North Carolina is seeing more and more presidential candidates. Today, Senator Bernie Sanders will be speaking at the Durham Convention Center at 11:30 am.

This is Sanders second recent trip to the Triangle. Back in September, the Vermont senator made at stop at UNC Chapel Hill. Members of his campaign also attended a public town hall earlier this year addressing the affordable housing crisis in Durham.​

Dozens of people braved the cold awaiting the Senator’s arrival today, including Lezlie Sumpter and her son Daniel Garcia. They were the first two people in line and have been waiting at the convention center since 5:20 this morning. Sumpter says she was originally a Hillary Clinton supporter, but her son convinced her to ‘feel the Bern.’​

“After seeing how Bernie is not afraid to get down in the trenches and what’s amazing to me is how the young people are lining up behind him…a person of his age…that’s unheard of…so it has to be something there that the young people are seeing that he’s offering them and they are the future of the country,” said Lezlie Sumpter.​

Her son adds, “He’s been working hard for the people since his days in college and I believe he’s going to continue along that trend as President,” said Daniel Garcia. ​​James Gore, a senior political science major at North Carolina Central University, joined the line just after 6 a.m. Gore says he missed his chance to hear Senator Sanders years ago because the event reached capacity and he wanted to make sure he got a spot inside today. ​

“I was heartbroken but he came out an addressed us and that was awesome and that got me really invigorated so this time around I said I have to be there super early I want to hear him talk”, said Gore. ​

The doors at the Durham Convention Center will open at 9:30 a.m.





