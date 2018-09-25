September 25: Rain Chances Increasing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Today's weather is starting off very much like yesterday's -- lots of low cloud cover and some locally dense fog. The sun didn't emerge until late afternoon yesterday, but today the clouds should break up already by midday, allowing temperatures to return to the low 80s. Where the clouds linger, highs will only reach the upper 70s...where the sun breaks through more quickly, highs will reach the mid 80s:

It is not accurate to state that the disturbance is the ‘remnant low associated with Florence.’ According to Mike Brennan from the NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center: ‘The surface low associated with Florence became elongated and lost definition over the mid-Atlantic states, and evolved into a much larger weather system associated with a front that moved off the east coast last week. This new low developed from part of that larger system, but it is not closely enough associated with Florence to be called its direct remnants.’

Some scattered showers and storms will develop in the warmth of the afternoon, especially from late afternoon into early evening:Here's the HRRR model's radar simulation from 10am through 10pm, showing that the storms will develop closer to the coast, then move east-to-west into central North Carolina:Today's storm chance is getting a "boost" from a tropical disturbance off the Atlantic coast -- the National Hurricane Center estimates it has a 50% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression over the next 48 hours, but significant strengthening is unlikely:Despite what you may have seen online, this system is NOT the "remnants of Florence." The National Hurricane Center even made sure to specifically clarify that point:

All of that sounds a little confusing, but here's an easy way to clarify things: if this system becomes a tropical storm (39+mph winds), the NHC will name it "Michael" -- if it was still Florence, it would keep the name Florence.

A cold front moving in from the west will help to bulldoze that tropical system away from the coast by the end of the week. Temperatures will be well above-average tomorrow before the cold front approaches:

We'll remain dry most of the day, before a much better chance of storms moves in during the evening and overnight. The North American model's radar simulation from 4pm Wednesday through 2pm Thursday shows the progression of the showers and storms:

The cold front causing those storms will get stuck in our neck of the woods, so Thursday and Friday are both looking "unsettled":

We do NOT expect enough heavy rain to cause any flooding problems, but a few of the storms on Thursday could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center's forecast model shows a 40% chance of storms with severe ingredients in central North Carolina Thursday afternoon:That threat will completely depend on how much temperatures warm up -- with forecast highs only in the upper 70s, I'm skeptical as to how unstable the atmosphere will really be. SPC is obviously skeptical as well, since they've only outlined a "Marginal Risk" (level 1 of 5) of severe weather:The forecast gradually dries out over the weekend, with temperatures closer to normal for late September and early October.

The nerd-links will be back tomorrow!