September 26: Hot Today, Stormy Tonight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEATHER

We're several days into autumn at this point, but Mother Nature hasn't quite received that message just yet. This month is on pace to be one of the top 5 warmest Septembers on record in the Triangle (dating back to the 1880s). Today will be no exception -- it certainly will still feel like summer, with highs climbing to the upper 80s this afternoon: Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mostly dry weather will prevail until this evening, when a much better chance of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west:The North American Model's radar simulation from 4pm today through midnight Thursday night shows the expected pattern -- a round of storms, a break, another round of storms, a break...and so on:Those breaks in between will help to limit the potential for significant flooding, but they could also allow the atmosphere to "re-charge" for a threat of severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a "Marginal Risk" (level 1 of 5) for severe weather Thursday:It's a borderline threat, because we just don't know how much sunshine will break through in between rounds of rainfall. Odds are that temperatures will only reach the mid 70s in the Triangle, but they could climb well into the 80s farther south:Even in the Triangle, the forecast models are all over the place, indicating temperatures anywhere from 73° to 86°...that's quite a spread! Plan on staying weather-aware on Thursday, just in case -- we'll let you know if any warnings are issued.

The unsettled pattern will continue Friday, albeit with a lower severe weather threat...then the forecast mostly dries out in time for the weekend: Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Next week is looking pretty good, with slightly above-average temperatures and "tolerable" humidity levels. (Hey, we'll take what we can get.)