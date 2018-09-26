September 26: Hot Today, Stormy Tonight
WEATHER
We're several days into autumn at this point, but Mother Nature hasn't quite received that message just yet. This month is on pace to be one of the top 5 warmest Septembers on record in the Triangle (dating back to the 1880s). Today will be no exception -- it certainly will still feel like summer, with highs climbing to the upper 80s this afternoon:Mostly dry weather will prevail until this evening, when a much better chance of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west: The North American Model's radar simulation from 4pm today through midnight Thursday night shows the expected pattern -- a round of storms, a break, another round of storms, a break...and so on: Those breaks in between will help to limit the potential for significant flooding, but they could also allow the atmosphere to "re-charge" for a threat of severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a "Marginal Risk" (level 1 of 5) for severe weather Thursday: It's a borderline threat, because we just don't know how much sunshine will break through in between rounds of rainfall. Odds are that temperatures will only reach the mid 70s in the Triangle, but they could climb well into the 80s farther south: Even in the Triangle, the forecast models are all over the place, indicating temperatures anywhere from 73° to 86°...that's quite a spread! Plan on staying weather-aware on Thursday, just in case -- we'll let you know if any warnings are issued.
The unsettled pattern will continue Friday, albeit with a lower severe weather threat...then the forecast mostly dries out in time for the weekend:Next week is looking pretty good, with slightly above-average temperatures and "tolerable" humidity levels. (Hey, we'll take what we can get.)
LINKS
- Florence was the nation's second rainiest storm -- all of the top three have occurred in the last three years.
- The rain from Florence ended over a week ago, but the flooding continues along the coast of both North and South Carolina.
- Dangerous Super Typhoon Trami may slam into Japan this weekend.
- Humans contribute to Earth’s wobble, scientists say. Droughts, melting ice and rising seas linked to anthropogenic climate change are altering the planet’s motions.
- Experts say Navy leaders need to better prepare for climate change.
- Humanity's irrational response to complex problems like climate change ends up making those problems even worse...and more expensive.
- We can see the napping Opportunity rover from Mars orbit, but it still hasn’t phoned home yet.
- Astronomers have tentatively tracked the "Oumuamua" object -- our solar system’s first confirmed interstellar rocky visitor -- back to four potential home stars.
- The first rovers to explore an asteroid just sent photos home.
- Astronomers may have watched a massive stellar explosion give rise in real time to a neutron star for the first time.
- Speaking of neutron stars, here's a look at the stars that aren't actually stars.
- The science of memory: how trauma and time can alter the way significant events are recalled.
- Technology and therapy has helped chronic spinal cord injury patients take their first steps.
- How rocks and minerals impact human health.
- Now is the right time for your annual flu shot.
- Is skipping meals the key to weight loss? The surprising science, and controversy, behind the fasting trend.
- You’re likely too addicted to your phone to quit cold turkey — here’s what to do instead.
- The enigma of Instagram: the worse it becomes, the more popular it seems to be.