Several injured after overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several people were injured after an overnight shooting on Ocean Blvd, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police.
Police were called just after 12:30 a.m. to the area of 12th Ave. N for reports of a shooting, Vest said. Police on scene found several people with injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect(s). No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call police.
This comes after a shooting on Ocean Blvd. last Sunday between “rival gang members.”
