Several waterspouts spotted near Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) – While storms brought flash-flood warnings and power outages to Wake County, the Outer Banks had to deal with waterspout sightings.

OBX Today reported several sightings via social media along the Outer Banks. They were seen in Roanoke Island, Duck, and elsewhere.

Garden Deli & Pizzeria in Manteo posted a photo of a funnel cloud to Facebook. It said, “come get your pizza before we are blown to Oz.”

All the waterspouts dissipated quickly, the posters said.

“Waterspouts are essentially weak tornadoes over water. When a waterspout moves on land, it officially becomes a tornado,” said CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. “Most of them never make it to land.”

(Courtesy of Garden Deli & Pizzeria via OBX Today)

(Courtesy of Kasey Anne Powell via OBX Today)

