RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people are cleaning up damage after overnight storms hit central North Carolina.

A CBS 17 crew found trees knocked over and limbs scattered across a farm in Archer Lodge. On that same farm, a tree fell on top of a 200 year old house, leaving significant damage at the front of the home.

Jessie Bass lives on the farm with his family and said the house belonged to his wife’s grandmother. In two centuries, the home was never dealt this kind of damage.

“I can’t believe it. It withstood hurricanes, tornadoes then one strong wind came and took it down,” Bass said.

The man who now lives in the home told CBS 17 off-camera that he was the only one inside and he’s just glad to be alive.

The damage caused several outages in the area but Duke Energy restored power early Wednesday morning.