Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several areas in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued late Saturday afternoon for parts of Nash, Warren, Vance and Halifax counties and all of Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued just before 6 p.m. when severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Littleton to Franklinton, moving southeast at 20 mph, the weather service said.

The main hazards in the storms include 60 mph wind gusts.

Forecasters said to expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The warning lasts until 7 p.m. and impacts several towns, including Rocky Mount, Henderson, Nashville, Louisburg, Warrenton, Franklinton, Dortches, Kittrell, Bunn and Red Oak.

