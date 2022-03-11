RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday’s topic for Severe Weather Preparedness Week is one we are quite familiar with here in central North Carolina – flash flooding.

When rain continues to fall even after the ground is completely saturated, flooding is likely to occur. Flash flooding usually occurs within six hours of moderate to heavy rain.

Flooding can become an issue during tropical systems, thunderstorms or even perpetual periods of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, each year more people die from floods than any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

Six inches of water may not sound like a lot, but six inches of fast-moving water can knock you over and even carry you away.

Trying to drive through flooded areas can not only be costly, but it can also even be deadly.

More than half of all flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Just 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car.

Most large SUVs, vans and trucks can be carried away by 18 to 24 inches of fast-moving water.

Nick Petro, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, stresses that you need to always play it safe when it comes to flooding and driving.

“When water is covering the road and you can’t see the bottom of the roadway, you can’t see the surface of the road we have a saying-turn around, don’t drown,” states Petro.

Similar to severe weather alerts, flood alerts also have a watch and warning criteria you should be familiar with.

A Flood or Flash Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or occurring and it is time to take action! A Flood or Flash Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flooding and you need to be prepared.

You also want to think ahead and have a flood plan in place. If flooding is in the forecast, head to higher ground if you are outside. Make sure you avoid any drainage areas, rivers, creeks or streams and use extra caution if out at night.

Whether there is a flood alert in effect or not, never drive around traffic barricades that are blocking off flooded areas.

Each day this week we have covered an important topic to keep you and your family safe. With the chance of strong to severe storms in the forecast for early Saturday, now is a good time to review these tips with your loved ones.