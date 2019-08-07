Sex offender wanted on multiple charges commits suicide after Nash County police chase

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A sex offender wanted on charges out of Nash and Halifax counties committed suicide Monday after a police chase, according to a release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified Monday at 8:30 p.m. about a pursuit involving the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on US-301 in Rocky Mount. Troopers ended up stopping the chase due to heavy rain and the suspect’s high speed.

About 15 minutes later, the sheriff’s office was notified of a vehicle wreck on North Browntown Road involving a vehicle with a license plate matching the one involved in the earlier chase on US-301, the release said.

“As deputies were headed to the area, the suspect was able to leave the scene of the accident and drive off even though his vehicle suffered heavy damage,” the release read.

Then, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received another notice that the vehicle was on NC-43 driving very slowly, the release said.

Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to stop the driver. The driver, identified as Rodney Silver, then exited his car, walked to the front of his vehicle, produced a handgun, and shot himself, the release said.

“No shots were fired at any deputies, and no deputies fired their weapons,” the release said.

Silver died at the scene.

It was later determined that Silver had outstanding warrants: one from Rocky Mount police for armed robbery, and another from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for failure to notify address change for a sex offender, the release said.

The gun Silver used was reported stolen, as well.

