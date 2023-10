SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a early August killing in Sharpsburg.

Virgil L. Hobson, 32, of Sharpsburg, is wanted for first-degree murder in the Aug. 7 death of John Davis, also of Sharpsburg.

If anyone has any information about Hobson’s location, please contact your local law enforcement or call Detective Crispin at 252-641-7911.