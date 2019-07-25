‘She put the fear of God in the guy’: Former soldier chases down, tackles man who flashed her

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of flashing a former member of the Israeli military, who chased the man down and says she “really, really scared” him.

The victim, who was not identified by name, hopes the situation sends a message to other perpetrators and keeps other women from being victimized.

“I told him I’m going to get him, so, ‘I’m going to get you, darling,’” said the single mother and former member of the Israeli military.

Surveillance video shows the woman jogging last Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A former Israeli soldier chased down a flasher (Massachusetts State Police)

“Enjoying my beautiful day. I was thinking, ‘What a great day to be alive,’” she said.

Then, a suspect, described by Massachusetts State Police as a white male with a heavy build, allegedly indecently exposed himself to her while they were running in opposite directions.

“He pulled his pants once, and, you know, I didn’t react too much. As he came closer, he pulled them again. Then, I understood maybe it’s not what I think it is,” she said.

The woman says when the middle-aged man reached out to try to grab her, she flipped.

“Was not his lucky day because I decided it’s just not going to happen, and I decided to chase him down,” she said. “I mean, I’m 6-[foot]-1[inch], pretty fit. It’s not a very good victim to go after.”

The woman caught up to the suspect and pinned him down for three to five minutes while imploring passersby to help. She says the man was “really, really scared” while she held him down.

“With all due respect, people, what does it look like? Romantic conversation? I’m holding him down, yelling, ‘Call the police.’ People just choose to ignore,” she said.

Knowing the suspect might get away, the frustrated woman reached for her own phone to call 911. The man escaped her grasp and fled the scene.

The Israeli soldier who chased down the flasher (WCVB)

“Good for her. You know, I think she put the fear of God in the guy,” one state trooper said.

The former soldier says she doesn’t put up with much, and the incident made her want to ensure others wouldn’t be victimized.

“If I don’t chase him, he’s gonna scare some girl and get her all the way down. No,” she said.

Police say they would’ve preferred that the woman didn’t tackle the alleged flasher. They are calling for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

